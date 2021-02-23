(WFSB) – Effective immediately, the Federal Aviation Administration is requiring inspections by all airlines and companies that used the East Hartford based Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engine.
It follows an engine failure on a United Boeing 777 that caused it to catch fire.
RELATED: Pratt & Whitney investigating after plane from Colorado suffers engine failure
Officials suggest metal fatigue may have caused two fan blades to break off during the flight that took off from Denver and was heading to Honolulu.
The required inspections could lead to changes when it comes to maintaining the engines.
Pratt & Whitney released a statement after the directive by the FAA, saying, “The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has issued an Airworthiness Directive requiring inspection of fan blades on the Pratt & Whitney PW4000-112” engines prior to their return to service. The process requires the shipment of fan blades to Pratt & Whitney where Thermal Acoustic Imaging (TAI) inspection will be used to confirm airworthiness. The inspection is performed by Pratt & Whitney’s FAA-authorized repair station. Pratt & Whitney powers approximately 125 Boeing 777 aircraft with its PW4000-112” engine. The directive applies only to the PW4000-112” model, and the fan blades that are unique to this engine type. Pratt & Whitney is coordinating all actions with Boeing, airline operators and regulators. The safe operation of the fleet is our top priority. Pratt & Whitney commends the flight crew operating United Airlines flight 328 for their professionalism. Further investigative updates regarding United Airlines flight 328 will be at the discretion of the NTSB.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.