WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) -- The facade of a church in Willimantic partially collapsed onto the sidewalk Monday morning.
Walnut Street is shut down in front of the Iglesias Bautista Church until a structural engineer can determine if the single-story brick building is safe to enter.
“The facade was probably compromised by water getting in behind it. Recent freezing temperatures we’ve had probably pushed it out,” said Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener.
The fire chief added that nobody was injured.
The active church had services as recently as Sunday.
