SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - This school year will start to feel like normal for one local public school system.
Assistant Superintendent Steve Madancy says that the "placeholder" plan for this coming school year is to give students and staff the option to wear a face covering.
However, students and staff members should bring a mask with them to school every day on the off chance that a need for it develops.
Extra face masks and shield will remain available upon request for staff and students.
Visitors and volunteers that haven't been vaccinated yet will be asked to wear a face covering.
Social distancing will continue to be practiced during the upcoming school year.
Assistant Superintendent Madancy says lunch rooms and classrooms will be cohorted based on seating configurations to allow for appropriate contact tracing.
The state Department of Public Health has not given public schools guidance yet regarding the use of face masks or social distancing for the upcoming school year.
Southington Schools will continue to keep hand hand sanitizer stations available throughout all school buildings, regularly clan and sanitize area surfaces, among other mitigation strategies to stop any cases and prevent any future outbreaks of COVID-19.
The school is also encouraging proper and frequent handwashing.
As for student and staff vaccinations, the school system has offered several vaccine clinics recently so members of the Southington school community have had the opportunity to get vaccinated.
The school's full plan for the 2021-22 school year can be found here.
The state has rolled back health restrictions over the past few months, including relaxing the face covering mandate.
Connecticut has also seen its positivity rate drop since the mask mandate was relaxed to less than one percent on a consistent basis.
