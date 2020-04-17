HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Face coverings will now be required for people in public starting next week.
On Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order requiring masks or face coverings.
In the order, it says any person in a public place who is unable to or doesn’t maintain a safe social distance of 6 feet should cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth face covering.
The order goes into effect at 8 p.m. on April 20.
It goes on to say that people should also use a mask or cloth face covering when using services like taxis, livery, ride-sharing, or any means of mass public transit.
To read the full details in the order, click here.
[It was previously reported the order would go into effect on April 21, as that is what the governor's office said in a press release]
