HARTFORD (WFSB) - Facetimes and zooms may soon be replaced by face-to-face visits at nursing homes.
Governor Ned Lamont says he’d like to look at the possibility.
Connecticut’s vaccine rollout prioritized nursing homes and tonight, the state says more than 90 percent of residents have been vaccinated....so seeing loved ones could be back on the table.
"We’ve got everybody vaccinated there," Lamont said. "I think this is a time where we ought to be able to look at that.
That news today brings joy to Jeanette Sullivan Martinez.
She’s at Pendleton rehab in Mystic.
Her last face to face visit with a loved one was in the fall.
We spoke with her over the phone tonight and she knows she’s missed out on a lot over the last few months. '
"My oldest granddaughter was nine months old on Wednesday and I can count on my hand how many times I’ve physically seen her," she said. "And then I have another granddaughter who was born 11 days ago."
She keeps busy by texting family throughout the day, but you can hear it in her voice - she’s longing for the human connection.
"I’m looking forward to the opportunity where I can sit and hug my grandchildren, give them kisses and hugs and even my own children, I miss them very, very much," Sullivan Martinez said.
Jeanette believes 85-90 percent of her nursing home has been vaccinated, so she believes she earned the right to see her family and is already making plans.
"I am thrilled at the prospect. I’ve talked to my family already, when things are lifted, we can get together and do a family dinner," Sullivan Martinez said.
There’s no exact date on when visitations will be allowed, and the state says they follow federal regulations when it comes to that.
Another big change announced today is that the legal immunity that nursing homes and hospitals have will end on March 1st.
This was initially part of an executive order that shielded these places from some types of legal action during the height of the pandemic.
The executive order did not protect homes and hospitals from lawsuits regarding crime, gross negligence and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.