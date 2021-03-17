(WFSB) -- Facebook has joined the mission to get Americans a COVID-19 vaccine.
The company’s head of Public Affairs Robert Traynham spoke with Channel 3 on Wednesday to outline their efforts in helping people schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
Traynham said when users log on to Facebook or Instagram, they will see a 'COVID-19 vaccine information center' link.
That link will take users to information about the vaccines and COVID-19.
It will also find the nearest pharmacy, hospital, or other vaccination site in the user’s local area, and help them schedule an appointment.
"By working closely with national and global health authorities and using their scale and speed to reach people, Facebook is helping people get credible information, get vaccinated and come back together safely," Facebook said in a statement.
