CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A mother and daughter from Connecticut were arrested for their roles in the Jan. 6 riots at the nation's capitol.
Carla Krzywicki, 19, and Jean Lavin, both of Canterbury, were arrested on Tuesday on a criminal complaint issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
Both were charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.
In a warrant, the F.B.I. stated a now-deleted post on Facebook made by Krzywicki started the investigation.
The post showed Krzywicki and her mother, Lavin, inside and outside the U.S. capitol on January 6, with the caption that read:
“This is history. we do not go burning down your city and stealing from your business. We come for the government officials that are ruining our country. We go straight to the source. Change needs to happen. That is our house and you work for us.”
The F.B.I. was able to review cell phone records that revealed the two women were at the capitol during the riots.
The F.B.I. then reviewed video footage that showed Lavin and Kryzwicki climbing a bike rack and entering the capitol building.
A photo shows the women inside the U.S. capitol, one of them carrying the sign 'Trump Won'.
Footage shows the women in the capitol crypt and then from the crypt proceeding to the crypt lobby, down toward orientation lobby, later returning to the crypt lobby, and exiting through the Senate wing door.
In June, F.B.I. agents interviewed the women at their homes.
They stated they had traveled by bus from Norwich and were on a trip organized by a local Facebook group.
They admitted to being in the building for approximately thirty minutes, leaving for twenty minutes, and then returning inside for another twenty minutes.
Krzywicki stating her mother fell at one point while inside and they both decided to leave the area.
The warrant states it is a crime to knowingly enter a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.
It further states doing it knowingly with intent to impede or disrupt conduct of government business is a crime.
Krzywicki and Lavin appeared before a judge in Hartford Tuesday and were released.
No bond was set, but they were ordered to appear via Zoom on September 21 for a proceeding in Washington D.C.
