WASHINGTON (WFSB) - A Facebook whistleblower is set to testify before a Senate commerce committee less than 24 hours after the social media giant suffered a worldwide outage.

+2 Facebook whistleblower revealed on '60 Minutes,' says the company prioritized profit over public good The identity of the Facebook whistleblower who released tens of thousands of pages of internal research and documents — leading to a firestorm for the social media company in recent weeks — was revealed on "60 Minutes" Sunday night as Frances Haugen.

On Tuesday, Frances Haugen is expected to claim her former company did little to stop the spread of misinformation, because doing so would have hurt its bottom line. Her exclusive interview that aired on 60 Minutes Sunday night kicked off a chaotic three day stretch for Facebook.

"Facebook has realized that if they change the algorithm to be safer, people will spend less time on the site, they'll click on less ads, they'll make less money,” Haugen said.

Haugen was Facebook’s product manager. She said the company chose to protect its revenue over making its platforms safer.

"What was good for the public and what was good for Facebook,” she explained.

Now, U.S. senators, including Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, are investigating.

Tuesday, Haugen is scheduled to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee.

In prepared remarks obtained by CBS News, she said:

The company's leadership knows ways to make Facebook and Instagram safer and won't make the necessary changes because they have put their immense profits before people.

Facebook's services start coming back online after outage Around six hours after Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram went down, service slowly began to resume on some of the apps for some users, although it remained spotty.

The hearing takes place a day after Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were down for several hours.

Facebook said Haugen's claims are not accurate:

We continue to make significant improvements to tackle the spread of misinformation and harmful content. To suggest we encourage bad content and do nothing is just not true.

Blumenthal will take part in Tuesday’s hearing.

"They've made no meaningful reforms,” Blumenthal said. “They've done no disclosure. They made no commitment to really take any meaningful action."