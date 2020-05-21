(WFSB) - Channel 3 continues to separate fact from fiction during the coronavirus pandemic.
Rumor: In Dayton, OH, city banned criminals from wearing masks.
Origin: Social media.
Answers: Fiction.
Social media users have been sharing an outdated article to falsely suggest the City of Dayton outlawed face masks for criminals.
Dayton officials said they did pass an ordinance back in March that prohibits anyone from concealing their identity during a crime or while trying to intimidate others.
It was meant to discourage hate groups, such as the Ku Klux Klan from holding rallies and not in relation to COVID-19.
The ordinance was passed prior to the outbreak being considered widespread.
Rumor: A photo shows former Vice President Joe Biden and the president of China holding up t-shirts that says 'I heart China.’”
Origin: Twitter.
Answer: Fiction.
On May 12, the official Twitter account for the Trump campaign tweeted an altered photo of Biden and Chinese president Xi Jinping.
The post was also captioned "Biden heart China" and had nearly 2,000 retweets.
The actual, unaltered photo shows Biden holding up a t-shirt stating "China, America, two countries, friendship everlasting."
The photo was originally published by Getty Images and was taken in California back in 2012.
The Associated Press reported that with the pandemic restricting campaigning for the election, Trump's campaign has been prioritizing attacks against Biden and painting him as a Washington lifer with ties to China.
