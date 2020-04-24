(WFSB) - Telling the difference between facts and fiction can be troubling during the coronavirus pandemic.
Channel 3 continues to work to debunk myths that continue to spread as fast as the virus.
Rumor: The Food and Drug Administration authorized a 2 minute COVID-19 testing kit from the company Bodysphere.
Origin: The Hill, Axios, Reuters and other news organizations.
Answer: Fiction.
Those news organizations have since retracted their stories.
Bodysphere claimed back at the end of March that it received authorization from the FDA for the first serological coronavirus antibody test. The test would measure the body's response to an infection, specifically the immune response.
However, the company is not on the FDA's list of emergency use authorizations.
The FDA also went as far as to explicitly refute that it granted authorization.
Bodysphere's vice president called it a misunderstanding.
Rumor: Goodwill fired all of its employees as a result of the pandemic.
Origin: Facebook.
Answer: Fiction.
A Facebook user originally posted and shared a photo of a "notice of reduction in force due to coronavirus" from a Goodwill location in Arizona.
Goodwill did acknowledge that it parted ways with employees, but they were laid off, not fired. It said those employees were given severance packages.
Locally, Goodwill of Southern New England said the pandemic is affecting its operations. Headquarters in North Haven, New Haven and Providence have closed. Retail stores are also closed.
However, donation centers remain open for non-contact donations.
Goodwill said furniture donations are currently not being accepted.
