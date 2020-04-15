(WFSB) - Misinformation about the coronavirus continues to spread across the internet, including rumors about blow dryers, mosquitoes and children wearing masks.
Channel 3 has been working to debunk these falsities.
Rumor: Shooting hot air from a blow dryer into sinuses will kill COVID-19.
Origin: Social media.
Answer: Fiction.
Medical professionals said that not only is it dangerous, but it won't kill the coronavirus.
The Associated Press said social media users have been sharing a 6 minute video clip that suggests heat from a blow dryer into one's nose does the trick. Simply put, it doesn't.
Doctors are pleading with people to not do it. They said noses carry bacteria and trying to kill it could confuse the body. Viruses can still survive in hot and cold climates and can still be transmitted.
They said the heat from a blow dryer won't help fight the coronavirus and not only harm other bacteria but cause burns.
Rumor: Mosquitoes can spread the coronavirus.
Origin: Social media.
Answer: Fiction.
The Associated Press reported that a TikTok social media post with more than 1 million "likes" suggested that people can catch COVID-19 from a mosquito bite.
The World Health Organization launched its own TikTok account to correct that misinformation. It addressed the claim on its mythbusters page. It said there is no information or evidence to suggest that a mosquito bite is a plausible way to transmit the virus.
It called COVID-19 a respiratory virus that's spread through droplets from a sneeze or cough.
Health officials said they're constantly reminding people to keep to frequently washing their hands and to continue social distancing.
Rumor: Children should wear face masks.
Answer: Fact.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that most people over the age of 2 wear face coverings in public. Exceptions include babies under the age of 2.
The face coverings don't have to be the in-demand N95 masks used by medical professionals. While the coverings don't offer complete protection, they can guard against droplets as long as they're snugly attached to the face and secured with ties or loops.
Items such as scarfs, bandannas or t-shirts can be used in combination with rubber or elastic bands.
