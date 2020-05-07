(WFSB) - Recent internet rumors about the coronavirus are spreading.
Rumor: New moms can transmit COVID-19 to their infants through breastfeeding.
Answer: Fiction, but with a caveat.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more study is needed on the topic.
Still, experts stress that breast milk is the best source of nutrition for infants. It provides protection against many illnesses.
The CDC said it has a few recommendations for any moms who breastfeed.
If a new mother shows any COVID-19 symptoms or has a confirmed case of the virus, she should wash her hands before touching the baby, breast pump or bottle. After the feeding, everything should be thoroughly washed.
It also suggests wearing a face covering while feeding.
Pregnant women seem to have the same risk as non-pregnant adults, the CDC said. As such, they should avoid people who are sick.
It said mother-to-child transmission of the coronavirus is unlikely. After birth, person-to-person transmission is possible.
The virus has not been detected in amniotic fluid or breast milk.
Still, the CDC stressed that it's not 100 percent known if it's possible to spread the virus through breast milk. More studies need to be done.
Experts said if a mother is sick, she should consider having someone who is well feed the baby.
Rumor: The CDC updated its website to reduce the coronavirus death count.
Origin: Social media.
Answer: Fiction.
Social media users shared a posted that suggested the CDC inflated the number of deaths to make the virus appear worse than it seemed. One post even deemed COVID-19 the "biggest hoax in modern history." Another said the CDC website dropped the death count from 64,283 to 37,308 and claimed the subtracted 28,000 people died of something else.
The Associated Press reported that the posts actually link to provisional death counts from the COVID-19 CDC page.
The page clearly states "death counts shown here may differ from other published sources, as data is currently lagged by an average of 1 to 2 weeks."
The CDC website put the total number of U.S. deaths related to the coronavirus at 70,802 as of Thursday morning.
The provisional numbers shared by social media users were from the time period of Feb. 1 to April 25.
