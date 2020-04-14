(WFSB) - False information about the coronavirus continues to run rampant over the internet and in social circles.
Channel 3 continues to work to dispel some of that misinformation.
Rumor: Breathing in steam from a mixture of boiling water, salt and orange peel will prevent or cure COVID-19.
Answer: Fiction.
Origin: Social media.
Photos and videos circulated to show people standing over the mixture and inhaling its steam.
While inhaling the vapors can provide some relief from some symptoms, it's most definitely not a preventative remedy or a cure, according to doctors.
It's also important to note that some of those online posts suggest that heat will kill the virus. That is also fiction.
Health experts said that while a little warm moisture won't hurt, people need to use extreme caution when standing over a pot of boiling water on a hot stove.
Rumor: Warm weather will stop the coronavirus outbreak.
Answer: Unclear.
Scientists and medical experts can theorize; however, the temperatures haven't reached that point yet for them to know for sure.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said some viruses, like those that cause the common cold and the flu, spread more during the cold weather months. However, that doesn't mean it's impossible to become sick during other months.
Generally, the CDC said coronaviruses survive for shorter periods of time at higher temperatures and higher humidity than in cooler or drier environments. Still, the data is not there for the current novel coronavirus.
Rumor: People have to fill out the census before they can get a stimulus check.
Answer: Fiction.
Origin: Social media.
The Associated Press said incorrect and false social media posts continue to be shared. The posts claim Americans need to respond to the census in order to get their relief money.
However, the AP reported that a census response is not at all tied to a federal government plan to mail checks as part of the economic rescue.
The Census Bureau also confirmed that and added that answers to the census can not be used to impact a recipient's eligibility for any government benefits.
Census forms can be either filled out by mail or online. Census day was April 1, but it was not a deadline to complete the form.
