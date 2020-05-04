(WFSB) - As the misinformation about the coronavirus continues mount, so do efforts to combat it.
Channel 3 is working to separate fact from fiction.
Rumor: Ventilation systems need to be cleaned to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Answer: Fiction.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention admitted that it has not explicitly studied the risk of spreading COVID-19 through ventilation systems. However, it said it is confident that the risk is low.
The CDC said the main way to spread the virus is person-to-person.
Health experts said it's not known how long air inside a room occupied by someone with coronavirus would potentially be infectious. The size of the room, and potentially its ventilation, are key factors.
Virus or not, experts recommend that homeowners regularly clean their HVAC systems. That includes air filters.
The CDC said although it's never the first line of prevention, work places should consider general ventilation adjustments, such as increasing ventilation and the amount of outdoor air used by the system, and maintaining indoor air temperature and humidity.
Rumor: A person does not have to wear double gloves when caring for a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patient.
Answer: Fact.
The CDC said it does not recommend using multiple pairs of gloves, or double gloving, when caring for sick patients.
Non-sterile disposable patient examination gloves, which are used for routine patient care in healthcare settings, are appropriate for the care of coronavirus patients.
The CDC said it recommends that anyone who uses gloves pay attention to a couple of things: Check the shelf life provided by the manufacturer and prioritize their use for more hazardous activity, such as caring for people who are truly sick or when around bodily fluids such as blood.
Non-healthcare gloves can be used for other things, such as pumping gas or grocery shopping.
The CDC also said proper hygiene is important. That means not touching multiple surfaces, the face or a cell phone with them.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.