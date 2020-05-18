(WFSB) – Misinformation about the coronavirus is as rampant as the illness itself.
Channel 3 continues to work to debunk the rumors and separate fact from fiction.
Rumor: The White House is selling commemorative COVID-10 coins.
Origin: Social media.
Answer: Fiction.
Social media posts are leading people to believe President Donald Trump is trying to profit from the pandemic.
The coins allegedly say "World vs. virus" and "together we fought the unseen enemy" with the back showing a White House lectern. They also include Trump's name, as well as the names of Vice President Mike Pence, and members of the coronavirus task force.
While the coins are real, they are not being sold by the actual White House.
Politifact reported that the website WhiteHouseGiftShop.com has been selling the COVID-19 themed commemorative coins for about $100 a piece.
Historically, the gift shop has been connected to the White House, dating back to the Truman Administration.
However, it is a privately-owned company based in Pennsylvania.
The company did say it will donate proceeds from the coin to COVID-19 medical research.
Rumor: Dr. Anthony Fauci sat on Microsoft’s Board of Directors with Bill Gates as his boss.
Origin: Social media.
Answer: Fiction.
Fauci has become the target of misinformation, as he oversees the U.S. response to COVID-19.
Social media posts tried to link Fauci to Microsoft founder Bill Gates who's been a target for his work around vaccines.
However, the Associated Press reported that Fauci never worked for Microsoft or sat on its Board of Directors.
The AP did say Fauci collaborated with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation back in 2010. The foundation announced Fauci would serve on the leadership council for the Decade of Vaccines collaboration. He had previously participated on a board with their work around AIDS, malaria, and other diseases.
