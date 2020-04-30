(WFSB) - With a lot of misinformation floating around during the coronavirus pandemic, Channel 3 is working to debunk the rumors.
Rumor: Congress has taken a paid vacation during the pandemic.
Origin: Facebook and Twitter.
Answer: Fiction.
False posts circulated on social media claiming that members of Congress took a vacation during the COVID-19 outbreak and that it was on the taxpayers' dime.
The Associated Press reported that President Donald Trump fueled the claims after tweeting "Do-nothing Democrats, come back to Washington and end your endless vacation."
The AP continued to report that congressional leaders from both parties are actually at work in Washington to hammer out deals.
Just last week, the Senate met in a pro forma session with a few senators to pass the latest stimulus package, which was aimed at helping small businesses and hospitals. Members of the House of Representatives then met with face coverings on to vote on it.
The majority of Congressional members are working from home, like many Americans.
Rumor: It's OK to donate blood during the pandemic.
Answer: Fact.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been encouraging healthy people to donate blood and plasma.
It called blood a life-saving and essential part of patient care during the pandemic. The need for it is constant.
Blood centers are open and in urgent need of donations.
The American Red Cross said people should keep their previously scheduled blood, platelet or ab elite plasma donation appointments. It is also asking people to make new appointments to avoid a huge shortage.
Blood donation centers are following social distancing guidance from the CDC to ensure donors stay safe.
Those recommendations include spacing donor chairs 6 feet apart, thorough cleansing and making appointments ahead of time.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.