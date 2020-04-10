HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A lot of misinformation about the coronavirus continues to float around, including how it's spread and what's recommended by health experts.
Channel 3 debunked three rumors on Friday.
Beards
Rumor: Men with beards are being told they have to shave.
Answer: Fiction.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is not recommending that men shave their facial hair.
Origin: A story was published and later corrected by CNN. The title of the article was CDC recommends men shave their beards to protect against coronavirus.
The Poynter Institute said the claim was based on a CDC control chart that was actually created back in 2017 to advise medical workers at the best practices for wearing specific face coverings.
The recommendation was not meant for the general public and definitely not specific for preventing COVID-19.
However, the CDC does suggest that facial hair be kept to a minimum to fit within a face mask.
Schools
Rumor: Students have to repeat their grade next year due to the extended school closures.
Answer: Fiction.
The Poynter Institute's Politifact site listed the rumor as a "pants on fire" lie.
Origin: The institute said it can be traced back to known hoax websites.
Headlines such as "All Pennsylvania kids to repeat their current grade," "NC governor will require students to repeat their current grade," and "Students might have to repeat a grade according to President Trump" are all false.
Facebook flagged those stories as part of its efforts to combat false news and misinformation.
Children have been continuing their education through distance learning. There have been no blanket directives on either the state or federal level.
Shopping
Rumor: Reusable bags can't be used at stores.
Answer: Fiction.
The State of Connecticut launched a site to answer frequently asked questions about COVID-19. It said customers can use environmentally-friendly bags for shopping, but with a catch: Customers must bag their own items.
Baggers and cashiers are practicing social distancing and stores are doing what they can to keep employees and customers safe.
The plastic bag tax has been suspended for the duration of the pandemic. Many stores have started to offer them for free once again.
