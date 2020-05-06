(WFSB) - Channel 3 continues to work to separate fact from fiction as misinformation about the coronavirus runs wild on the internet.
Rumor: All patients confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 need to be admitted to the hospital.
Answer: Partial truth.
The answer is not so black and white. Not all patients require hospitalization.
However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said some can see mild symptoms worsen. Also, patients whose clinical presentation warrants in-patient management should be admitted.
Factors include the severity of symptoms, the patient's ability to self-monitor, how safe it is to self-isolate at home and the risk of passing the illness on to others.
The CDC said clinical management for hospitalized patients is focused on supportive care for complications such as oxygen and advanced organ support for respiratory failure, septic shock and multi-organ failure.
If patients believe they have the coronavirus, they should call the doctor. Difficulty breathing is a sign that a patient needs immediate medical attention.
However, many people who do test positive for COVID-19 never need to be admitted to the hospital.
Rumor: In Oregon, if parents tests positive for coronavirus, the state can take their children.
Origin: Social media.
Answer: Fiction.
It's a claim that created panic over the internet.
According to the Associated Press, a press secretary for the Department of Services in Oregon said a child would only enter foster care if a caregiver was unable to care for that child due to illness and no one else was able to care for them.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
