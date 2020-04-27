(WFSB) - As the misinformation about the coronavirus spreads on social media, Channel 3 is working to set the record straight.
Rumor: Internet services will not be shut off because of pandemic-related financial problems.
Answer: Fact.
The State of Connecticut included a question about internet service on its CT Portal FAQ tab. See it here.
The state said virtually every provider has pledged to not terminate services and waive any late fees for both residential and small business customers during the pandemic.
The providers include, but are not limited to:
- Comcast
- Frontier
- Altice (Optimum)
- Charter (Spectrum)
- Cox
- Atlantic
- Verizon
- AT&T
- T-Mobile
As many people are without work, the state, along with the providers, said they realized that customers may be unable to pay their bills.
Many of the providers also pledged to open all WiFi hotspots to the general public.
Rumor: Microwaving a mask is the best way to sanitize it.
Origin: Social media.
Answer: Fiction.
Fire departments across New England said they're warning people not to microwave their masks.
One department in Massachusetts posted to Twitter that "there is a troubling trend in which people are microwaving masks in an effort to kill germs." It said there is metal inside surgical and dust masks which could spark and cause a fire.
The same goes for cloth face coverings. They can quickly overheat and catch fire.
The New Hampshire state fire marshal also posted to Facebook about the trend. He called it an extremely bad idea.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends properly sterilizing masks with detergent in a washing machine.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.