(WFSB) - Misinformation is a problem when it comes to a pandemic.
Channel 3 is working to separate the facts from fiction during the coronavirus outbreak.
Rumor: Methanol is a cure for COVID-19.
Answer: Fiction.
Not only is it fiction, it's completely dangerous and deadly, health experts warn.
The Associated Press reported that the false belief that toxic methanol, also called methyl alcohol or wood alcohol, cures the coronavirus killed more than 700 people in Iran.
Iranian officials said more people died from alcohol poisoning outside of the hospital. That number was around 200 people.
Separately, more than 500 people died from swallowing methanol since February. More than 5,000 people had methanol poisoning, the AP said.
If the poisoning doesn't kill the patient, it could cause loss of eyesight, delayed organ and brain damage, chest pain, nausea, hyperventilation or coma.
Rumor: COVID-19 can survive on a cell phone.
Answer: Fact.
The AP reported that the virus can live on surfaces like phones for two to three days.
Experts recommend regularly cleaning phones.
They said to turn it of and unplug any cables beforehand.
Disinfectant wipes can be used, but people should avoid getting moisture inside the phone itself.
Anything with 70 percent alcohol would do.
A paper towel sprayed with disinfectant or dipped in soapy water could also work.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
