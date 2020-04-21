(WFSB) - Misinformation spreads like wildfire over the internet.
Channel 3 is working to help correct what viewers may or may not have heard when it comes to coronavirus reports.
Rumor: The stimulus checks will need to be repaid.
Origin: Social media.
Answer: Fiction.
Videos and online reports claimed millions of Americans will have to repay the relief money they received or will receive from the federal government.
The money was part of a $2.2 trillion coronavirus economic recovery bill.
Incorrect posts included statements such as "Next year, you're automatically going to owe $1,200 come tax season."
However, the Associated Press said none of that is true.
The U.S. Treasury and Internal Revenue Service also confirmed that Americans will not have to repay the money. Both said the funds were not an advance.
They acknowledged that the confusion came from language in the bill that referred to the checks as an "advance refund." It was labeled that way because it was given out in the 2020 tax year.
It will have no bearing on income deductions this tax year.
Rumor: Ibuprofen ramps up the coronavirus by 10 times.
Origin: Social media, some national governments.
Answer: Fiction.
FactCheck.org said there is no evidence that ibuprofen or other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs can make COVID-19 cases more severe.
Social media posts claimed that people experiencing symptoms should not take over-the-counter pain relievers such as Advil, and instead take Tylenol.
Some of the posts claimed that a lab in Vienna found the vast majority of people who died of COVID-19 took ibruprofen. Others claimed a nurse at a Vancouver hospital said Advil kick starts pneumonia, which makes the virus 10 times worse.
While experts agree that certain patients should avoid it, generally there is no evidence that it can exacerbate the disease.
They basically called the claims a hypothesis that has not been tested.
The World Health Organization also did not advise against the use of ibuprofen.
Patients, however, should consult with their doctors before using any kind of drug or changing what they currently take.
Rumor: Calling a number found on Facebook can get you food aid in the U.S.
Origin: Facebook.
Answer: Fiction.
A post shared thousands of times on Facebook claimed that an emergency food stamp hotline would be provided.
According to AFP fact check, it's completely false.
The number first started circulating back in March when unemployment started to surge.
The number in the post is not for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is responsible for food stamps.
The line is actually a disconnected number that used to belong to rapper Mike Jones.
A spokesperson for SNAP reiterated that the number is fake and should not be dialed.
Officials encouraged anyone looking for food assistance to contact their local SNAP office. Information about Connecticut's SNAP program can be found here.
