(WFSB) - Separating fact from fiction when it comes to coronavirus claims is something Channel 3 viewers have been asking be done.
Eyewitness News continues to investigate the rumors.
Rumor: Vice President Mike Pence delivered an empty box of personal protective equipment as a publicity stunt.
Origin: Jimmy Kimmel.
Answer: Fiction.
A clip of the claim from Jimmy Kimmel Live went viral. It was selectively edited.
Kimmel joked that Pence carried empty boxes "for the camera."
The truth is that Pence helped deliver the PPE last week to a rehab and nursing facility in Virginia.
The real video, from C-SPAN, showed the vice president bringing the boxes and then returning to a van full of even more boxes.
Kimmel has since apologized.
Rumor: Rep. Nancy Pelosi is trying to pass a law which would allow people to come into your home and take your family members for quarantine.
Origin: Social media.
Answer: Fiction.
The COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, and Contacting Everyone Act clearly states people would quarantine at their own homes.
After it was proposed, social media users on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter began misrepresenting components of the bill in posts.
The posts, which were shared thousands of times across different platforms, claimed people could come into someone's home, take members of a family and bring them to a quarantined area.
The House of Representatives bill would actually give $100 billion to local organizations to help with testing and contact tracing by funding the hiring and training of people to run mobile testing sites. It would also cover the cost of purchasing supplies for mobile testing and perform door-to-door outreach.
Rep. Bobby Rush, a Democrat from Illinois, introduced the bill. He said he saw the alarming posts and reassured people that the claims on social media were completely false.
