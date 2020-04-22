(WFSB) - False coronavirus news remains a problem on social media.
Channel 3 continues to work to investigate rumors and sift out fact from fiction.
Rumor: The proper way to wear a medical mask is with the colored side on the inside if the wearer is sick and doesn't want to spread germs. The white side is out if the wearer is healthy and wants to stop germs from getting in.
Answer: Fiction.
Social media users have been sharing this false information since January. One post on Twitter had 80,000 "likes" and showed a document from someone who claimed the information came from a doctor's office.
The Associated Press said the claim gained traction in the U.S. as more cities and states required the wearing of face coverings in public when social distancing couldn't be maintained.
The co-director of the World Health Organization's Collaborating Centre for Infections Disease Epidemiology and Control said back in January that the correct way to wear a mask is with the blue side on the outside, facing away from the face. The white side goes on your face.
Experts said the blue color on the outside is waterproof. The white on the inside is absorbent, which is to absorb any droplets from a wearer's cough.
This obviously only applies to medical masks, not cloth face coverings.
Experts recommend following directions from the mask manufacturer.
Rumor: Barbershops and salons can still operate if they only see one client at a time.
Answer: Fiction.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order back in March that temporarily closed non-essential businesses.
That included barbers, hairdressers and cosmeticians, tattoo and piercing providers, nail technicians, estheticians, electrologists and eyelash technicians.
It also applies to barbershops, beauty shops, hair salons, nail salons and spas among other things.
The order does not say the establishments can open for one customer at a time.
They can, however, offer some products such as shampoos.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
