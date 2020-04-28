(WFSB) - Sifting through information to determine facts from fiction during the coronavirus pandemic can be difficult.
Channel 3 continues to work to do that for its viewers.
Rumor: Smithfield Foods was recently sold to China.
Origin: Social media.
Answer: Fiction.
The claim stated that hogs would still be raised in the U.S., but slaughtered and packaged for sale in China before being sent back to the U.S.
The company announced over the weekend that it closed its pork processing plant in South Dakota until further notice after hundreds of employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
After the announcement was made, social media users shared the false claim about it being sold to China hundreds of times. The posts were labeled "Read this before buying meat."
Experts said the claim has actually been circulating for years, well before the pandemic started.
The company said it was sold to Chinese pork giant WH Group back in 2013.
However, a spokeswoman for Smithfield said none of the products come from animals raised, processed or packaged in China. She also said all of its U.S. products are made in one of its 50 facilities in the U.S.
RELATED: Meat shortage could have an impact on CT
Smithfield's president and CEO said the recent closure of the South Dakota facility, and other plants across the industry, is pushing the country very close to the edge in terms of meat supply.
Rumor: People can get the coronavirus from their pets.
Answer: Fiction.
The Associated Press reported that there's no evidence to support that pets can spread the virus to people.
However, there have been a few cases worldwide where animals likely got the virus from humans.
A 4-year-old tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for COVID-19. The zoo said the animal was infected by an employee who was not showing symptoms of the virus. Several other tigers and lions also tested positive.
RELATED: 4 more tigers, 3 lions test positive for coronavirus at Bronx Zoo
Channel 3 also learned that a small number of pets, including cats and dogs, were reported to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. Only a few of the animals, reported to be positive, showed signs of the illness.
Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the United States Department of Agriculture do not recommend the routine testing of animals for the virus.
Experts said if a pet owner is sick, the person should avoid pets just like he or she would with people. If that's unavoidable, they recommend taking precautions such as frequently washing hands.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.