(WFSB) - False social media posts about the coronavirus continue to spread almost as quickly as the virus itself.
Channel 3 has been investigating a number of rumors as fact or fiction.
Rumor: COVID-19 stands for "Chinese originated viral infections disease" with the "19" representing the "19th virus to come out of China."
Origin: Social media.
Answer: Fiction.
Posts about these claims have actually been flagged by Facebook as part of its efforts to combat false information.
The Poynter Institute reported that COVID-19 actually is in abbreviation of "coronavirus disease 2019." CO stands for corona, VI stands for virus and D stands for disease. The 19 reflects the year the disease was identified.
The complete official name for the virus is "severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2," or "SARS-COV-2."
Doctors said coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that usually cause mild-to-moderate upper-respiratory tract illnesses and usually circulate among animals such as pigs, camels, bats and cats.
Sometimes those viruses jump from animals to humans, such as in the cases of COVID-19, SARS and MERS. They're called a "spillover events."
Rumor: The ability to hold one's breath for 10 seconds is a test for coronavirus.
Origin: Social media.
Answer: Fiction.
The Associated Press reported that social media users shared the false information as a simple diagnosis. The false posts were attributed to Japanese doctors, Taiwanese experts and even Stanford University.
Real doctors said there's no truth to it. They said breathing tests like that would not indicate a virus.
The urged people who see simple "tests" such as those on Facebook, Twitter or WhatsApp to ignore them.
Currently, the most effective way to test for COVID-19 is a swab test done by a medical professional. As Channel 3 has reported, a doctor's order is needed.
Rumor: Utility companies can shut off services because customers can't pay their bills.
Answer: Fiction.
Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order that said customers will not be disconnected, regardless of payment status.
Utility companies such as gas, electric, water and internet have suspended shutoffs through at least May 1. The order was also confirmed by the state's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.
PURA also ordered utility companies to reconnect anyone who was previously disconnected during the pandemic.
However, not all companies are regulated by PURA. If a company is not, customers are urged to directly contact it.
As far as internet goes, Lamont said virtually every internet provider in the state pledged not to terminate service and waive any late fees for customers during the emergency. They also pledged to open all WiFi hot spots to the general public. The reason is that many people have been working or doing school work online.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
Anyone with a rumor in need of fact checking can contact reporter Caitlin Francis at caitlin.francis@wfsb.com.
