(WFSB) - While hospitalizations from COVID-19 may have slightly slowed in Connecticut, misinformation about the virus continues to run wild.
Channel 3 is working to debunk or prove certain rumors as fact or fiction.
Rumor: The U.S. is developing an antivirus that includes a chip to track people's movements.
Origin: Facebook.
Answer: Fiction.
Politifact said a post claims the government will soon have an antivirus which includes the insertion of a RFID chip in the body to track movements.
The post was flagged by Facebook as part of its effort to combat false news.
"Antivirus" typically refers to software designed to detect and eliminate computer viruses, not viruses in the human body.
The RFID chip refers to radio frequency identification technology, which has been around since the 1970s. It's used to track pets and is about the size of a grain of rice. It could never fit in a vaccine needle.
Rumor: Bananas bolster the immune system due to vitamin B6 and prevent the coronavirus.
Origin: Social media.
Answer: Fiction.
The Associated Press said a video circulating on social media claimed to show researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia. The researchers supposedly found a tie between preventing COVID-19 and bananas.
However, the AP said the video was manipulated.
The video combined footage from an ABC Australia news segment that aired in January and a Wall Street Journal video on vaccine research. Images of bananas were added with overlaid text that said things like "bananas bolster the immune system due to the super source of vitamin B6."
It suggested that the benefits bananas provide combat the virus.
However, the AP said the videos don't actually make a reference to bananas at all.
While the fruit is healthy in a lot of ways, it does not prevent the coronavirus.
Rumor: People can call a 1-800 number to check on the status of their relief check.
Origin: Scammers.
Answer: Obviously fiction.
The federal government began sending out stimulus relief checks last week. Many people had theirs directly deposited into their accounts.
The payments may also be mailed to taxpayers, depending on how they filed their 2018 tax returns.
The Associated Press reported that social medial users have been posting prank 1-800 numbers that urge people to call and check the status of their checks. The phone numbers can vary.
Anyone who calls the number is asked to provide the last four digits of their social security number and a zip code.
The Internal Revenue Service said it is not even accepting phone calls because of the coronavirus. It did, however, launch a "get my payment" website where people can check the status of their money by entering basic personal information, including a social security number. That website can be found here.
The IRS continues to warn people about scams in the form of phone numbers and other ways. It said it's always good practice to never give out a social security number or any personal information to unknown people.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
