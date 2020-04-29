(WFSB) - Misinformation seems to be as rampant as the coronavirus itself.
Channel 3 is working to separate fact from fiction.
Rumor: Trader Joe's is giving away free groceries worth $250 as a result of the pandemic.
Origin: Facebook.
Answer: Fiction.
Fake coupons on Facebook are not a new scam. They typically claim they offer a deep discount at stores such as Costo, Walmart, or in this case, Trader Joe's.
The coupon suggests that Trader Joe's is giving out $250 worth of groceries.
The Associated Press reported that social media posts have included captions such as "Hurry up! Get your free voucher!" However, clicking on the "voucher" takes users to a website where they are asked to fill out a survey, which promises to email coupons within two hours.
Heading to those websites allows scammers to upload malware onto the users' devices, which can lead to them stealing personal information or money.
Trader Joe's released a statement in which they acknowledged the scam and said it's actively trying to remove it.
Experts, as always, warn that if something is too good to be true, it usually is.
Rumor: COVID-19 can be spread through food, including restaurant takeout and refrigerated or frozen packaged food.
Answer: Fiction.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said coronaviruses are generally spread from person to person through respiratory droplets.
It said there is no evidence to support the transmission of COVID-19 through food.
However, experts still recommend hand washing before preparing food, because it may be possible for a person to get the virus by touching any surface or object such as a packaging container.
Then the virus can be contracted by a person touching it, then touching the mouth, nose or eyes.
Basically, it's better to be safe than sorry.
Questions have been raised about whether or not that applies to the surfaces of produce.
Though, the CDC maintains that the virus has poor survivability on surfaces.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
