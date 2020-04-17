(WFSB) - Misinformation has been spreading almost as fast as the coronavirus.
Channel 3 continues to work to debunk a number of rumors.
Rumor: There are U.S. and European patents on novel coronavirus vaccines.
Answer: Fiction.
A French agency reported a fake post on social media that made the claims.
The claims also had specific patent numbers.
Channel 3 found out a chiropractor from California recorded a video with the misinformation and uploaded it to social media.
However, the French Press Agency said none of it is accurate.
The U.S. patent number related to an application about a different coronavirus. The European number is for a patent aimed at a disease that affects poultry.
Rumor: Drinking alcohol can prevent coronavirus.
Answer: Fiction.
The Associated Press said a fabricated memo appeared to have come from St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, MO. It circulated on Facebook with the caption "Time to disinfect our insides."
St. Luke's issued a statement to let the public know that the false report was making the rounds.
The hospital network also stated that it follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and encourage good hand hygiene.
Rumor: Congressional leaders sneaked in $25 million worth of pay raises for themselves in the stimulus bill.
Answer: Fiction.
The Associated Press reported that there there was $25 million set aside for the House of Representatives. However, none of the funds will go to members' salaries.
The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the $2.2 trillion relief package.
Then, social media users inaccurately claimed that Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sneaked in the raises.
According to the AP, the money is going to new equipment and upgrades so staff members can work remotely to practice social distancing. It also reimburses the costs of childcare center and food service contracts.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
