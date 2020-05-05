(WFSB) - A lot of bad coronavirus information continues to surge its way over the internet.
Channel 3 is working to decipher what's fact and what's fiction.
Rumor: The first volunteer in the first European human trial of a COVID-19 vaccine died.
Origin: Online article.
Answer: Fiction.
An article claimed Elisa Granato, who volunteered herself in Oxford for the first trial in Europe, died two days after the trial vaccine was administered.
The article also claimed four other volunteers battled complications due to adverse reactions from the vaccine.
The claims quickly went viral and received more than 2.3 million views in two days. It was also shared by groups opposing vaccinations and that promote conspiracy theories.
The website Science Feedback, however, said the claims were false.
Granato, a microbiologist, posted to Twitter herself after hearing the rumors. She said she is, in fact, alive and well.
The U.K. Department of Health and Social Care also refuted the claim. The head of the Oxford Vaccine Group took it further to say that this sort of false news is damaging attempts to tackle the pandemic.
Rumor: Madagascar has become the first country to succeed in finding a cure for COVID-19.
Answer: Fiction.
Madagascar's president has been promoting a herbal drink called COVID Organics as a remedy for the coronavirus.
Posts on social media claimed the drink can "wipe out the virus at any stage." Some students in the country who returned to school were given face masks and a small bottle of the drink before returning to class.
The Associated Press reported that the Institute of Applied Research in Madagascar, an organization that has researched traditional medicine for more than three decades, developed the drink.
However, the AP also reported that there is no scientific evidence to show it's effective. Medical experts are critical of the drink.
No ingredients are listed on it.
The country's president said it is derived from artemisia, a bitter root used in some malaria drugs.
Madagascar reported 128 COVID-19 cases with no deaths.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.