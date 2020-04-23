(WFSB) - It's getting harder and harder to tell fact from fiction during the coronavirus pandemic.
Channel 3 continues to work to sift through the rumors and bring viewers the correct information.
Rumor: Vaccines don't protect people from viruses that originated in nature.
Origin: Facebook, Instagram.
Answer: Fiction.
Widely-shared posts online falsely claimed that naturally-occurring viruses should be treated with natural remedies. They also claimed that only viruses made in laboratories require vaccines.
The Associated Press reports that human viruses, such as measles and polio, originated in nature and require vaccines.
The back that up, doctors said all human viruses come from nature. There is no known remedy from nature that prevents infection from any human virus.
Rumor: Eucalyptus vapor can prevent COVID-19.
Origin: Facebook.
Answer: Fiction.
CheckYourFact.com said there is no scientific evidence that eucalyptus can prevent people from contracting the coronavirus.
The site said the claim was filled with nonsensical information.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization do not list eucalyptus as an effective preventative measure or treatment for COVID-19.
While some students have found that the oil can help alleviate symptoms of bronchitis and asthma, there's no evidence to suggest it helps with coronavirus.
There's also no evidence that any doctors of scientists are actively researching the claim.
