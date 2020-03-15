WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Officials at Eastern Connecticut State University confirmed a faculty member tested positive for the coronavirus.
School officials said further information was not available as of 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
On March 12, the school announced students will be taking online classes from after spring break until at least April 5.
A total of 21 cases of coronavirus in Connecticut have been confirmed by state officials.
