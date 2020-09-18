Fair for All: Finding fair food around the state

(WFSB) – The coronavirus pandemic has canceled a lot of things, including fairs this fall.
While some fairs are having drive-thru events, where can you find fair food in the state year-round?
Channel 3 went to several local restaurants that are serving up fair food.
Apple Fritters
The Apple Harvest in Southington is always a big hit for apple fritters, but it has been canceled this year. So, where can you find apple fritters?
The Little Red Grille – 112 New Britain Ave., Plainville
The Little Red Grille in Plainville is serving up some amazing apple fritters. With huge chunks of apples and smothered in cinnamon and sugar, these treats won’t disappoint. The fritters are served at the food truck after 3 p.m., but it is open from 11:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The owner Jeff says apple fritters will be served until Thanksgiving. Along with fritters, The Little Red Grille has some other amazing items including lobster rolls, onion rings, tater tots, and much more! You can check out the Little Red Grille here.
BBQ Sundae
The BBQ Sundae is a fan favorite for many at local fairs. This one was a little more difficult to find, but we think we found a great alternative.
Bear’s BBQ – Various Locations
Bear’s BBQ has locations around the state including Hartford, Windsor, South Windsor and New Haven. Bear’s has a fan favorite called the Bear Attack, which has cornbread topped with mac & cheese and your choice of meat. They also have the Bear Bowl, which is cornbread topped with BBQ beans and your choice of meat. Another item that may interest you for “fair food” is their Super Spud, which is a baked potato topped with mac & cheese, sour cream, red onion, bacon, and cheese. To see the full menu and their hours, click here.
Donut Burger
Who doesn’t love a donut burger? You won’t have to go too far to find this indulgent treat.
Donut Crazy – Various Locations
Donut Crazy not only has indulgent donuts on hand every day, they also have a donut cheeseburger. This 7 oz. angus beef patty is topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion. It’s then griddled between two glazed donuts. You definitely won’t be hungry after this one! Donut Crazy has locations in West Hartford, Branford, Shelton, Westport, Stratford, and New Haven. To see their full menu and hours, click here.
Fried Desserts
From fried Oreos to fried Twinkies, we’ve got you covered. You don’t have to wait for fair season to get these sweet treats.
Big Steve’s Grill – 81 Whiting Street, Plainville
Big Steve’s Grill in Plainville is serving up a variety of fried desserts. Their menu features fried Twinkies, fried Oreo, fried cheesecake, and fried Pop Tarts. The desserts taste just like the ones you would eat a fair on a chilly night. The fried cheesecake can be drizzled with a choice of fruit or chocolate and peanut butter drizzle. Big Steve’s also has fried dough which can be topped with a variety of toppings. The restaurant also serves up a variety of items from potato skins to jalapeno poppers and fried mac & cheese bites. To see their full menu and hours, click here.
All of these locations are following coronavirus guidelines and allow outdoor seating or restricted indoor seating. All customers must wear masks when ordering. Please check with each restaurant for specific guidelines.
If you have a local restaurant where you love to get fair food year-round, email us at wfsbcontentproducer@meredith.com
