FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The Fairfield Police Department released a statement on Friday after the animal control euthanized a dog that was believed to be a coyote.
On Wednesday around 9 p.m., the police department was called to Lawrence Road for the report of an animal in distress.
Police Chief Christopher Lyddy said the animal was identified as a young coyote by multiple individuals, including two Fairfield Animal Control Officers.
"The animal, which was believed to be a coyote, appeared to be in a state of severe distress, suffering from prolonged exposure to the elements,” Chief Lyddy said.
The animal was brought to the local animal shelter and euthanized.
"Upon subsequent review, it was determined that the animal was a small dog, not a young coyote,” Chief Lyddy said.
Fairfield police said the department has met with the family of the dog and offered condolences and apologies.
"The department, which oversees Fairfield Animal Control, is currently reviewing its internal procedures to work to prevent such an incident from occurring in the future. The incident remains under active investigation by the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau,” Chief Lyddy said.
First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick added, "This is a tragic and heartbreaking situation, and as a dog lover, my heart goes out to this family. I know emotions are high, but I am asking our community to please allow time for the police to investigate the full circumstances of what transpired."
A part-time animal control officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.
