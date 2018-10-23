FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - One in more than 300 million are your odds of taking home Tuesday night’s billion dollars Mega Millions jackpot.
But what if you won? It could happen.
Two months ago, a group of co-workers from Fairfield county got lucky on a Mega Millions ticket.
They matched 5 numbers and split $2 million.
Now, that’s a far cry from tonight’s billion-dollar jackpot, but still a pretty nice prize.
“We tried to figure it out, could it be us that won the 2 million? You still don’t believe it. You don’t believe it, you don’t believe it, the numbers matched, they never matched,” said Karen Cross.
Back in late August, for Karen Cross and 30 of her coworkers, this time the numbers on their Mega Millions ticket did.
“We checked the ticket, we scanned it and it said, ‘congratulations, you have won 2 million dollars,’ so we were very happy,” said Cross.
Cross says about six years ago, she and co-workers at their Fairfield real estate agency, formed a lottery club and started buying Mega Millions and Powerball tickets, twice a week.
Earlier this summer, she bought tickets for a $134 million Mega Millions jackpot, at a convenience store in Fairfield.
It’s a place she never grabbed tickets at before.
“I bought the tickets, and as a matter of fact, the girl, made a mistake, she didn’t give me the Megaplier, I said, ‘can you re-do the tickets, and add the Megaplier’ and she did, she was worried about the other tickets, and I bought the tickets, so everybody was fair,” said Cross.
As fate would have it?
“We won in the second batch, with the Megaplier, so it was good that she made the mistake,” Cross said.
With the extra dollar for the Megaplier, they group took home $2 million, averaging a little more than $64,000 dollars each, before taxes.
“Across the board, everyone donated something to a charity and then, mostly people saved the money, invested in their kids’ college education, paid off debt, home improvements, things like that,” said Cross.
Without hitting the jackpot, everyone is still working.
“That made our boss happy,” said Cross.
While they were a missed mega ball away from life changing money, splitting up $2 million was still a nice surprise. Of course, the group is hoping for more.
“The club is through December, still have the money, already bought my tickets for tonight and we hope to win, again,” Cross said.
Each member of the club, chips in $10 a month, $120 for the entire year.
After winning this year, Cross says she expects other co-workers might will want to join next year.
