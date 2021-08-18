FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Fairfield County now falls under the "high transmission" category for COVID-19.
The county is the fifth in Connecticut to be upgraded to the category, according to the state Department of Public Health.
New Haven, Hartford, New London, and Middlesex Counties are also classified as being high transmission.
The remaining three, Litchfield, Tolland and Windham, remain in the "substantial transmission" category.
The DPH said the high transmission category is the most severe, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A county gets into it by having 100 or more cases per 100,000 people, or a positivity rate of 10 percent or higher over seven days.
The substantial transmission category is 50 to 100 cases per 100,000, or a positivity rate between 8 and 10 percent over the past seven days.
With the ongoing rapid increase in cases of COVID-19 in the state over the last 14 days due to the spread of the Delta variant, the DPH strongly recommended that all residents over 2 years old, vaccinated or unvaccinated, return to wearing masks when in indoor public spaces.
