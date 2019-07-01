(WFSB) - Police were forced to close several roads in Fairfield County on Monday following Sunday's storms.
Darien police said Tokeneke Road is closed at Old Farm Road due to storm damage.
They advised driver to avoid the area for several more hours on Monday morning.
In Westport, police said the weather brought down power lines, which knocked out the traffic control signals at the Sherwood Island Connector.
Police urged residents to stay home until the cleanup and repairs are complete.
They described the damage throughout town as "extensive."
Police said the following roads have closures:
- Long Lots Lane
- 1 Long Lots Rd.
- 30 Long Lots Rd.
- Long Lots Road at Morningside Drive North
- 30 Morningside Dr. South
- Spicer Court at Spicer Road
- 6 Clapboard Hill Rd.
- 235 Greens Farms Rd.
- 245 Greens Farms Rd.
- 23 Hillandale Rd.
In Stamford, a similar situation was reported.
Police listed closures at the following locations:
- Woodbrine at Brushwood Road
- Reservoir Lane and Laurel Road
In Fairfield, police said Old Post Road between Beach Road and Oldfield Road was closed. United Illuminating crews are expected to remain on the scene into the afternoon hours of Monday.
The police departments in those municipalities urged drivers to be cautious if they have to head out onto the roads.
They told people that updates would be posted to their respective social media accounts.
