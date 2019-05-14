FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - While some are raising money, others are raising awareness for the safety of religious organizations.
On the shoreline, Fairfield’s Fire Department is hosting a meeting Tuesday night with religious organizations its town.
They department came up with the idea following fires at a number of Baptist churches down south and then the fire at Notre Dame in Paris.
This weekend’s fire at a New Haven mosque makes it even more timely.
The idea is to discuss safety planning and making preparations on what to do if a fire breaks out at a house of worship, how to fight it, and also what religious artifacts to try to grab.
“It’s an emotional event for the congregation. It is a trauma for the community as a whole and with a little bit of precaution both the fire department as well the leadership of the churches, synagogues, or mosques, we can have a better outcome,” said Chief Denis McCarthy, Fairfield Fire Department.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield fire training center.
