FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Fairfield Police arrested a man after he allegedly accosted a masonry worker and yelled racial slurs at the man. Joseph R. Soracco, age 61 was charged with a hate crime for this incident.
On October 16, shortly after 1 p.m. Fairfield Police got a complaint of a man threatening and using racial slurs over a masonry worker’s truck blocking a section of sidewalk during construction. Fairfield Police found that Soracco angrily confronted the worker. Soracco held a knife and repeatedly used slurs during the argument.
Soracco was arrested at the scene. Police found he was in possession of multiple knives, a handgun, which officers say he had a permit for. Officers took the knives and gun. Upon further investigation police found he owned several more guns.
He was officially charged with intimidation based on bias and reckless endangerment. Soracco has been released on bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on October 26 in Bridgeport.
