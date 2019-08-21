FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A man was taken into custody after he barricaded himself into his Fairfield home Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to a home on Wormwood Road just after 4 p.m. after a person believed his father was having a ‘mental break-down’ at their house.
The complainant told police his father had just picked up a report from the Westport Police Department that indicated his wife was having an affair.
Officers tried to make contact with the man and he made comments that he was considering harming himself. Then, the unidentified man barricaded himself inside the home with several firearms.
Trained negotiators were brought to the scene, and after approximately three hours, negotiators were able to get the man to surrender without incident.
He was taken into custody and brought to an area hospital.
No one was injured in the incident.
