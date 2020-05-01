FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A Fairfield resident is recovering after mistakenly using a bleach solution as a nasal rinse.
The Fairfield Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call on Thursday afternoon after a resident accidental used a bleach solution in place of distilled water for a home nasal rinse.
Emergency dispatchers initiated a three-way phone call with the Connecticut Poison Control Center at UConn Health to provide medical information over the phone.
Firefighters arrived on scene and found the resident had accidentally used a homemade bleach solution from a distilled water bottle container labeled as “chlorine” on one said.
Paramedics attended to the resident and no immediate hospital transportation was required.
“An important lesson learned from this incident is how our residents should be safely making homemade cleaning solutions due to the lack of supply of pre-mixed cleaning products during this Covid crisis,” says Assistant Chief Erik Kalapir. “Some of us may have been mixing these solutions in non-hazardous looking containers.
There is no word on the resident’s condition.
