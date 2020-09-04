FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A Fairfield police officer was struck by a suspected drunk driver in his cruiser while working at a DUI checkpoint on Thursday night.
Around 8 p.m., the Fairfield Police Traffic Enforcement Sergeant was working a State DUI Grant.
The Fairfield Police Emergency Communications Center received a radio transmission from the sergeant that he had just been involved in a crash on the Old Post Road near South Benson Road.
The car crossed over the double yellow lines while traveling eastbound on Old Post Road. The sergeant performed a proactive avoidance maneuver to minimize the impact.
The car sideswiped the police cruiser and fled the scene. The sergeant followed the car, which pulled to the side of the road a couple hundred yards away.
The driver was identified as Erin Daley of Norwalk. She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, evading responsibility, and failure to maintain proper lane.
It was determined that Daley’s blood alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit. She was released on a $1,000 bond.
The sergeant was not injured in the crash and both vehicles sustained minor damage.
Fairfield Police said this is the second police cruiser struck by a suspected drunk driver in the town within a two-week period.
