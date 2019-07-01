FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A man was killed after police said a tree limb fell on his car during a strong storm that swept through the area.
The victim was identified as 54-year-old David L. Schmerzler of Fairfield.
Police Lt. Robert Kalamaras told Channel 3 that it happened on Sturges Highway during the storm around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday.
David Schmerzler's wife, Donna Schmerzler, was in the front passenger seat and their adult daughter was in the back seat at the time of the incident.
David Schmerzler was reportedly unconscious at first; however, he was pronounced dead at Norwalk Hospital just before 3:20 p.m.
Police said Donna Schmerzler suffered minor injuries. No injuries were reported for the daughter.
Lt. Kalamaras said United Illuminating reported 560 Fairfield customers without power at about 10 p.m. on Sunday and crews worked to repair downed lines from branches or winds.
Most roads were reopened but some tree limbs or debris may be lining the roads, Kalamaras said.
He also said six people were injured when the deck on a home on Rhode Island Avenue collapsed.
The victims were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
