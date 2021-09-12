FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A Bridgeport resident has died after police say they drowned at a local beach Sunday.
Police said they received a call from a man saying he and a friend had gone swimming during the morning hours at Lake Hills Beach, but it had been about three minutes since his friend had surfaced.
Dive teams from both Fairfield and Bridgeport combed the waters multiple times throughout the morning, but did not find anyone.
The swimmer's body was found around 12:45 in the afternoon about fifty feet from the shore in about five and a half feet of water.
Police later identified the swimmer as Karlis Eltermanis, 35, of Bridgeport.
Fairfield detectives, along with the office of the chief medical examiner, continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Eltermanis' death.
