FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Police said they're investigating the death of a person who was domestically assaulted in Fairfield on Sunday evening.
Dispatch received a 911 call of what they believed to be a domestic disturbance from 54 Catamount Road around 9:20 p.m.
Officers determined a serious domestic assault had taken place inside the home.
Police found a female victim dead at the scene.
A suspect was taken into custody, according to Police.
Detectives are interviewing the suspect and witnesses.
There is no threat to the public at this time.
Connecticut State Police and Detectives from Fairifield Police Department are processing the scene.
Catamount Road is closed between Redding Road and Banks North Road will be closed into the morning hours and possibly into the afternoon.
