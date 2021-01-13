FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Fairfield police are investigating two separate incidents of vandalism on public property.
On Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., a Board of Education employee reported that a sidewalk has been vandalized on the McKinley Elementary School property.
Officers found the words “UNITED STATES OF CHINA” spray painted on the sidewalk and on a snow mound behind the school’s parking lot.
Police said prior to their arrival, security and facilities workers had already removed additional words that were spray painted on the sidewalk that said, “BIDEN FOR SOCIALISM.”
Later the same day, police were called to the TJ Maxx building on Tunxis Hill Cutoff for messages spray painted onto the building. Police said the messages were of similar content found at the school.
Police said the two locations are close to each other.
An investigation is underway to find the person(s) responsible for the vandalism.
