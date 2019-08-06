FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Fairfield police located a possible barricaded suspect at a home on Tuesday.
Police responded to the Bronson Rd. home of 70-year-old suspect, James Taylor, who was arrested early February for allegedly shooting and killing his 70-year-old ex-wife, Catherine Taylor in a domestic dispute.
Officers were alerted at about 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday evening that Taylor’s GPS monitoring device was not responding, and he was not responding to calls from court personnel.
Officers said they responded to the area on Bronson Rd. for numerous checks on neighbors for safety. Responding officers believe that Taylor barricaded in a Conex box/container on the Bronson Rd. property.
Police are encouraging drivers to avoid the area near in the 200 block of Bronson Rd.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
