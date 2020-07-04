FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Fairfield police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday night.
Police say the woman was struck and killed in the area of 2000 Redding Road between 7:30-7:45 p.m.
The vehicle responsible is described as a green Jeep Wrangler with its top off and doors on with a large American flag flying from the rear.
The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on Redding Road, police said.
Police say the victim was a 32-year-old female from Pennsylvania who was visiting family in the area.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at 203-254-4800.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting "FPD" and your information to CRIMES (274637) or by going to www.fpdct.com/tips.
