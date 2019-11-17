FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Fairfield are seeking suspects wanted in a robbery on Saturday at a Verizon store.
Police say a black and a Hispanic male robbed the Black Rock Turnpike location around 5:20 p.m.
According to police, the black male stole a Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and a Samsung Galaxy Tab E after cutting security wires. He then threatened the store clerk and stole an iPhone 11 and an iPhone XS Max.
Police say the Hispanic male was walking around the store on his cell phone during the robbery.
Both suspects ran from the store in the northbound direction.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Fairfield Police at 203-254-4840 or send a text to CRIMES (274637).
