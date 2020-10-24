FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A popular Fairfield pub isn't expected was forced to close down for the weekend after officials found it violated several state health mandates.
Fairfield Police Lt. Antonio Granata says their investigation into the Brickyard Pub began after police received numerous complaints alleging that the noise coming from the business was too loud, patrons weren't wearing face masks, and large crowds were gathering inside.
Last night, health and police officials responded to the Post Road establishment around 11:40 and saw about fifty people standing outside the pub, many of them not wearing face masks.
Lt. Granata said that the crowd inside exceeded the pub's maximum attendance of 112 people, which is 75% of their capacity.
Most of the patrons that were at the bar also weren't wearing face masks.
Health authorities subsequently ordered the bar to close.
“Fairfield business owners are working very hard to stay afloat while complying with the sector rules. It’s very important that everyone does their part to protect the health of our community. The irresponsible actions of a few can have an impact on the entire town and other local businesses. We’re all in this together, wear a mask, follow the rules,” First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick stated.
The owner of the bar, Jennifer Lynn Wilson, was fined for not complying with the state's face mask and social gathering ordinances.
“It is imperative that all establishments follow their sector reopen guidelines and all of the Governors Executive Orders, as this helps to ensure the health and safety of all Fairfield residents. Please remember to wear your mask, keep a social distance, and wash your hands frequently to stop the spread of COVID-19," Assistant Director of Health for Environmental Health Rob Guerrera said.
The Brickyard Pub will be allowed to reopen on Monday, October 26.
