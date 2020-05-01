FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – As the state is making plans to slowly reopen, one shoreline town gave residents the OK to return to its beaches.
Friday was gray and overcast, but for those that have been cooped up at home, it didn’t matter, just getting out was perfect.
Whether it’s searching for sea glass or just walking, 10-year-old Alexa Ditzer and her mom love the beach.
“Over April break, we usually go up to my grandparent’s house and go to the beach up there. We weren’t able to go this year, so it’s really nice to be able to come back to the beach,” Ditzer said.
As part of Fairfield’s Path to Recovery plan, the town opened up some of it’s passive recreational areas like its five beaches.
The decision was based on the downward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the last 14 days.
Although beaches are reopened, there are rules. To keep groups from gatherings, the pavilions are staying closed. Residents are also told to leave the coolers, chairs, and blankets at home. There’s no bonfires or games, just walking.
“It’s wonderful. I go walking down here several times a week,” said Susan Gardner.
Since mid-March, Susan Gardner didn’t have the option to walk on the beach.
“I think it’s so therapeutic to be by Mother Nature,” Gardner said.
While parks and playgrounds are still closed, the town’s marinas are back open, along with the trails at Lake Mohegan.
The same goes for its par 3 golf course, where carts are off limits and golfers are encouraged to show up, play, and leave.
While measures taken over the last month and a half helped flatten the curve, the town says people still need to be vigilant.
“We’re trying to encourage social distancing. While we did open the beaches and some of the open spaced, we have extra patrols out there to ensure that people are following the CDC guidelines,” said Captain Robert Kalamaras, Fairfield Police.
That means staying six feet apart and still wearing masks and covering your face when you’re unable to keep that recommended social distance.
While everyone was social distancing on Friday, the town says with nice weather on tap for the weekend, that will be the big test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.